125 check dams to be constructed in erstwhile Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Nalgonda: As part of total 1200 check dams sought to be constructed across the State, the TRS government sanctioned 125 check dams on the streams and rivulets to tap every drop of water in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. The government had already accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs.120 crore for the construction of 19 check dams across the Musi River and tenders will be called soon for the same.

The identification of the sites for the dams across the Musi river was also already completed. Each check dam across the river would provide irrigation water to 250 acres in addition to solving drinking water problems in 30 villages in the district. The district officials of Irrigation Department are preparing proposals for the remaining check dams to get the technical and administrative nod from the government.

The check dams likely to come up on water streams at Gudipally, Kanagal, Nidmanoor, Haliya, Peddavoora, Pulicharla, Pulimamidi and other places in Nalgonda district. The design of the dams would be based on the condition of the site where it was proposed to setup. A check dam with two-metre height would be cost Rs 2 to 3 crore each. Construction of 60 check dams would be taken up in this year and remaining would be taken up in phased manner.

The Irrigation department was also taking the help of officials of ground water department to select ideal sites for construction of the check dams. With the four out of 10 check dams constructed in Bikkeru Vagu in Alair Assembly constituency have been yielding good results, the farmers in other areas are pinning hopes that the proposed dams would help in recharging ground water levels.

Deputy Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department Srinivas Rao said that already, at a cost of Rs 12.49 crore, check dams were constructed across Alair vagu at Saigudem, Challur, Dharmareddygudem, Kalwapally and also on Bikkeru vagu at Repala, Chada, Kondapura and Kariyapally about one and half years ago. The places for construction of check dams would be finalized within a week, he added.