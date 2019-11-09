125 MLRIT students bag BEC certificates

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: As many as 125 students of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) were presented Business English Communication (BEC) programme certificates for completing various levels of the course.

Speaking at the certificate distribution event here on Friday, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge CEO Shrikant Sinha said the BEC was designed to help students develop English language skills. The certificate course was offered in collaboration with Cambridge BEC certification programme, he said.

MLRIT secretary Marri Raja Shekar Reddy said the institute had implemented BEC certification programme to develop English language skills among students.

