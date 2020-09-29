126 prisoners to be released on remission in Telangana

The list was prepared after scrutinizing the details of every convict along with their conduct ever since they were lodged in the prison.

Hyderabad: Decks have been cleared for the release of over 126 prisoners from various prisons in the State on remission on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

A meeting to this effect was conducted under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta here. The file pertaining to the release of the prisoners especially convicts was forwarded to the State government for perusal.

After getting permission from the government, the 126 prisoners would be released.

The list was prepared after scrutinizing the details of every convict along with their conduct ever since they were lodged in the prison. The remission was applicable only for convicts with good conduct and priority was accorded to the elderly persons as per guidelines.

Necessary steps were also taken to ensure that those involved in serious offences like crime against women and children, organized crimes, murders, dacoities, narcotics, terrorist activities and other notorious crimes would not get remission.

