5 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police arrested a man and seized five kilos of marijuana from him here on Thursday. The arrested was Kishore Singh alias Kishore, 39, an idol maker from Upper Dhoolpet in Mangalhat.

According to the police, Kishore was found in possession of five kilos of marijuana, which he was trying to sell to prospective customers at Balramgalli road at Mangalhat around 10.30 am.

“He purchased the drug from an unidentified source at Puranapul. He is a habitual offender and was earlier involved in four cases at Dhoolpet,” police said.