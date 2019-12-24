12th Asia-Pacific Microscopy Conference – 2020 to be held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: The twelfth Asia- Pacific Microscopy Conferences 2020 will be held from February 3 to 7 next year in Hyderabad. The APMC is one of the biggest conferences in microscopy. It is held every four years under the aegis of Committee of Asia-Pacific Societies of Microscopy (CAPSM) and the Electron Microscope Society of India (EMSI) successfully won the bid in the APMC held at Phuket, Thailand to organise the 12th APMC in India.

The executive council of EMSI chose Hyderabad to organise the prestigious conference in collaboration IIT Hyderabad, according to APMC chaiman Dr Pardha ghoshal, convenor Rajdeep Sarkar.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, they said the conference covers three major areas of Material Sciences, Life science and Microscopy Techniques. Material Science includes Microscopy of conventional Metals and Alloys, Composites, Functional Materials, Thin Films and Coatings, Electronic and Photonic Materials. In Life science, it covers Microscopy and Imaging associated with Bio Nanotechnology, Medical Applications, Host-Pathogen Interaction, Brain Structure, Animal Physiology and Development, Application in Paleontology, Multimodal Molecular Imaging in Health & Disease, Imaging methods in Medicine, Virology and Taxonomy etc.

The exhibition is one of the major attractions of the International conference and there will be more than 55 companies for the same along with demo with high end microscopes, Rajdeep added. These conferences are held in different cities of Asia-Pacific region in collaboration with local bodies of microscopy to promote electron microscopy and the various allied techniques and their application in carrying out scientific research towards the development of science and technology. The conferences provide platform to the young researchers and microscopists to interact with the world-renowned scientists in the field and also with the industry people, he explained.

Conference app launched

The APMC chairman Dr Pardha Ghoshal, convenor Rajdeep Sarkar, members Sashinath, Sai Madhav launched an app exclusively meant for the conference during the press conference. The app ‘APMC12’ available on Google Play Store/ App Store. The app gives all the information about the conference and its activities, including the live events of conference. The conference app consists of major icons that help all the participants including the sponsors, exhibitors, invited speakers, delegates to get updates about the events and information related to conference. Amongst 1000 participants, there will be more than 350 participants from abroad who can get all the information not only related to conference, but also about Hyderabad and India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter