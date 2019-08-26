13 check dams sanctioned for irrigation in Warangal

By | Published: 12:28 am 11:32 pm

Warangal Rural: With a view to utilise the available water resources and provide irrigation for two crops in the Narsampet Assembly constituency, the State government has sanctioned as many as 13 check dams on different major and minor streams.

Local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’ six check dams would be constructed across Munneru Vagu, five check dams on Vatte Vagu and two check dams on Peddvagau of Madannapet. “Three of them are check dam cum road bridges, while ten are constructed and maintained by the Minor Irrigation Department, the remaining three check dam cum road bridges maintenance is yet to be finalised by the government,” he added. The check dam cum road bridges will come up across Vatte Vagu at Chinnakorpol village, at Nagaram village on the same stream in the Nekkonda mandal and another one at Chennaraopet acorss Munneru Vagu. The state government has sanctioned Rs 56 crore for the constructions of these check dams.

“With the construction of the checkdams, the groundwater levels near the checkdams will be also improved,” Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said adding that the departments concerned would soon call for the tenders for the construction of the check dams.

He also said that he had planned for ‘irrigation circuit’ connecting six mandals in the constituency. The aim of the project is to conserve and salvage every drop of water that comes from different sources in the constituency.

“The objective of Irrigation Circuit is stabilising and enhancing existing ayacut falling under different sources in kharif season covering two lakh acres of land. During rabi season it will ensure irrigation to nearly one lakh acres. As a part of this, Irrigation Department is going to stablise Pakhal Lake’s ayacut by linking it with Ramappa Lake which would be a balancing reservoir for Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme under Phase III.

“The works of the linking of the Ramappa and Pakhal lakes are going at high speed,” Sudharshan Reddy said adding that the Rangaya cheruvu in Nallabelli mandal would be redesigned to provide irrigation facility to the parched lands.

“Even ‘Waterman of India’ Rajendra Singh visited our constituency and appreciated our works on water conservation,” Sudharshan Reddy recalled.

