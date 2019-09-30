13 held for gang rape, brokering on the issue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Thirteen persons who were involved in two criminal cases, including a shocking gang rape case in a poultry farm, were arrested by the Pahadishareef police on Sunday. The arrested persons in the gang rape case were identified as Mucha Prasanth Reddy (30), Mucha Anil Reddy (26), R Bharath (26), Devarshetty Pavan Kumar (29) and C Hanmanthu (25).

Sunpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar said the five accused had kidnapped a couple from a farm house in Harshaguda in Pahadishareef earlier this month and confined them at a poultry farm. “The suspects accused the couple of selling poultry feed from the farm belonging to Prashanth Reddy to managements of other poultry farms. They confined the couple and sexually abused the woman for three days before releasing them,” said the DCP. The suspects also detained one Suresh, whom they accused of purchasing the stolen poultry feed from the couple.

Later, 10 persons, who were residents of the Pahadishareef area, approached Prashanth Reddy and the four suspects, and threatened them of approaching the police. “The 10 persons brokered a compromise between the suspects and the victims at a local panchayat. They asked Reddy and the other four to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to the victims,” the DCP said, adding that the incident came to light when the woman and Suresh approached the police, who registered two separate cases and took up investigation. On Sunday, 13 persons involved in the two cases were arrested while efforts are on to nab two others who are absconding.