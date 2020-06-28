13 including a scribe test positive for Covid-19 in Mancherial

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Mancherial: As many as 13 persons including a journalist of a vernacular newspaper tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. This is the highest single day spike in the district.

Medical and Health department officials said that seven persons from different parts of the district and six from Mancherial district centre were diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease. Blood samples of 71 persons with symptoms were sent to a virology lab in Hyderabad, and 17 medical reports turned up positive. The remaining reports of 58 persons are awaited.

Mancherial district has registered 78 positive cases and over 50 of them were recovered. The district still has 28 active cases. In the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic, commercial establishments are downing shutters at 8 pm.

