13 students fall ill after taking contaminated food in Adilabad

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Adilabad: Thirteen girl students fell ill after taking contaminated food at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam in Utnoor on Thursday night. They were shifted to a government hospital and their medical condition is learned to be stable.

The students had vomits and hydration after consuming dinner in their hostel on Thursday night. They ate rice and curry prepared with beans. They were immediately rushed to the government hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Utnoor RDO Vinod visited the hospital and enquired into the incident.

On December 29, about 50 devotees fell ill after consuming stale food at a religious ceremony at Pendalwada village in Jainath mandal.

Three tribal children died and 25 others were hospitalized when they had stale food at a marriage party at Ganapathiguda, under Kothapalli village in Narnoor mandal on May 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter