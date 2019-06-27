1,300 persons undergo disability assessment in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Mancherial: Hundreds of applicants thronged the monthly Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADERAM) camp held on the premises of Mancherial district headquarters hospital, seeking certificates of disability for availing security pensions, on Thursday.

The camp was organised by several specialist doctors of the hospitals after a gap of three months. Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr M Yashwanth Rao told ‘Telangana Today’ that four doctors, including one from Karimnagar, assessed various disabilities of nearly 1,300 persons of the district. Of the total applications, 648 are related to orthopaedic, 343 ear, nose and throat disabilities, 247 eyesight problems and 15 mentally retarded.

The data of assessment will be recorded online and ID cards will be issued to the applicants before giving certificates to the eligible. The process will take nearly a month. Due to the lack of psychiatrist, the camp was not organised for the last three months. It is usually held on last Thursday of every month, said Yashwanth Rao.

However, some applicants said they were forced to undergo the assessment for multiple times and that they were unable to get social security pensions even as they were physically challenged by birth. They added they were shelling huge amounts on travelling and were standing in queue lines for a long time.

Dr Purushottam, psychiatrist, Dr Shashi (ENT), Dr Aravind (Orthopedic) and Dr Bhavya (Ophthalmologist) carried out the assessment.

