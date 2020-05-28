131 more Maharashtra police personnel test positive for COVID-19

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Mumbai: Two police personnel have died and 131 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra police personnel, taking the total coronavirus cases in the force to 2,095.

“In the last 24 hours, 131 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 2,095 with the death toll at 22,” Maharashtra Police said in a statement.

Out of the total cases, 897 police personnel have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 56,948 reported cases and 1,897 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.