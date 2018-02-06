By | Published: 12:43 am

Search warrant issued against HMDA official

Hyderabad: A special court for ACB cases on Monday issued a search warrant against Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director (Planning) K Purushotam Reddy as he was evading arrest in connection with a disproportionate assets case booked against him.

The government has already placed Reddy under suspension. The investigating officer had visited the residential premises of Reddy here and found the house locked. On enquiry, neighbours informed that Reddy and his family were not seen for several weeks and that the house was locked since then. The ACB officials said whoever gave shelter to Reddy would be liable for prosecution under Section 212 (Harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Authorities have requested the public to pass on information if any on the location of Reddy. Officials sealed Reddy’s residence and affixed a notice on it as they are yet to search the premises to collect more information about the disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by him.