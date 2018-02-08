British Deputy High Commissioner lauds TSRTC

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming on Wednesday met officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and evinced interest in the implementation of new projects taken up by the RTC.

During his meet with TSRTC MD GV Ramana Rao at Bus Bhavan, delegates of British High Commission sought information on the activities taken up in providing transport facilities.

Fleming enquired with Rao on electric buses, issue process of smart cards, use of LED bulbs for power saving and solar projects. He appreciated Vajra AC buses plying from the Hyderabad to Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Godavarikhani for the convenience of the public and assured support to TSRTC.