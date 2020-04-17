136 UK nationals airlifted from Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 136 UK nationals were flown to London in a special relief flight of British Airways from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Friday.

The special flight landed at RGIA from Bahrain and departed with 136 UK nationals to Ahmedabad, from where a few more UK nationals were to be airlifted to Bahrain and then onwards to London.

All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations. In coordination with the British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad and the State government, the UK-bound passengers began arriving at the airport from 3.30 pm onwards from various parts of the city.

“We have partnered with the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad and the State government to support the operation of a special flight to evacuate UK citizens stranded in this region,” SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), said.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support provided by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, British Airways and staff at the airport for their fantastic support in making today’s operation possible.”

