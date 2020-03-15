14 COVID-19 suspected cases admitted in Telangana on Saturday

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The health authorities on Saturday admitted 14 persons to government hospitals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and have advised home quarantine for another 25 persons.

Samples of all the admitted persons have been collected and sent for testing.

So far, samples from 353 passengers were collected out of which 333 persons have tested negative, two persons tested positive while test results of another 18 persons are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter