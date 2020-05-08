14 districts in TS to be declared Green Zones; 10 new cases on Friday

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: In the coming days, 14 more districts in Telangana are likely to be declared as Green Zones, Health Minister E. Rajender said here on Friday. At present, there are nine green zone districts but in the near future, 14 more districts that are currently orange zones, will be added to the green zone category.

As for new cases, the Minister said there were 10 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

“We have 10 new coronavirus cases and 32 discharges on Friday. At present, there are 370 active cases at Gandhi Hospital. Majority of the cases are from GHMC areas. There are not more than seven or eight containment zones in Hyderabad and movement in these places will be restricted,” Rajender said.

The minister pointed out that Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy fall under red zones but restrictions could not be imposed in all the circles.

“You cannot impose red zone restrictions over the entire city. Restrictions will be imposed only in circles where the cases are being reported,” he said.

