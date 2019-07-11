14 Gulf-bound women detained at RGIA

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The immigration officials detained 14 women at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad on Thursday for allegedly trying to visit Gulf countries on a visiting visa with an intention to secure employment visa and settle there.

Four agents, who prepared the travel documents for these women, were also arrested. Out of 14, nine were heading to Muscat and the rest to Dubai, Bahrain and Kuwait. They were attempting to avoid mandatory payment of Rs 2 lakh apart from avoiding seeking permission of Protection of Emmigrants (PoE) in India. The police booked a cheating case against the four agents, who were accompanying the women, and arrested them.