14 non-life convicts in Telangana to get early release

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 14 non-life convicts will be released from the prisons all over the State in view of the 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per guidelines of the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Telangana government has issued orders to this effect.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Sandeep Shandilya said these prisoners were scrutinised by high level committee constituted for this purpose. Based on good conduct and certain norms, they were selected for premature release, he said.

