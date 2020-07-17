14 test positive for Covid-19 in Asifabad

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: As many as 14 persons of the district tested positive for Covid-19, taking total number of cases to 50 on Friday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Komram Balu said that nine suspects of Asifabad mandal and five from Kaghaznagar town were diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease. Their medical reports were received and their blood samples were sent to RIMS-Adilabad a few days back.

