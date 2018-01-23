14-year-old fan hacks cricketer Siraj’s mail, social media accounts

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy, said to be a big fan of Hyderabad-based Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, is now in trouble after he hacked into the mail and social media accounts of the cricketer.

The boy, who hacked into the Gmail, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts of Siraj, is said to have not done much mischief, except to send ‘I Love You’ messages to Siraj’s relatives.

However, the boy will now have to contend with what law has for him after Siraj on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police, Central Crime Station here.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police KCS Raghu Vir, the cricketer told police that his relatives received unusual messages from his Gmail and three social media accounts.

“The messages which said “I Love You” were posted from Siraj’s personal Gmail, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts,” he said.

A senior investigation officer said the 14-year-old minor boy was a resident of Begumpet, who was tracked down using his Internet Protocol address after the cricketer lodged the complaint.

“The boy will be taken into custody on Wednesday morning with the consent of his parents,” he added.