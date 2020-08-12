14-year-old raped repeatedly in Hyderabad orphanage, dies in hospital

By | Published: 7:41 pm 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped by a man, allegedly after making her drink juice laced with sedatives, in an orphanage in Ameenpur, died while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital early on Wednesday. Three persons, including a woman who ran the orphanage, have already been arrested in connection with the rape.

According to the police, the child was repeatedly raped by Venu Gopal, a donor to the orphanage, as a result of which she started suffering from health problems. She was living at the Maruti Orphanage from 2015, when her uncle admitted her there following the death of her parents. She returned to her cousin’s house in New Bowenpally when the lockdown was declared in March, where she was unusually quiet and later started showing difficulty in walking.

Her relatives, who initially scolded her without understanding why she was quiet, took her to a hospital, where the doctor confirmed that she was sexually abused. The relatives later approached the Bowenpally police who booked a case under sections 376(3), 342, 323, 328, 506 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 5(l) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act on July 31 and transferred the case to the Ameenpur police station.

The police later arrested Venu Gopal, orphanage warder Vijaya and her brother Jayadeep. The victim’s relatives, who are from a financially weak background,in between admitted her to the Special-cum-Juvenile Home for Girls, Nimboliadda, from where the staff took her to Niloufer Hospital. She was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she suddenly collapsed on August 8 and since then she was on ventilator support, Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member B. Aparna said.

Aparna said other girls staying in the orphanage were shifted to different hostels after the rape case. Patancheru Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Rajeshwar Rao said they would seek legal opinion on altering the case following the victim’s death. Her body, meanwhile, was handed over to relatives after autopsy, with her last rites being performed at Alwal late on Wednesday.

