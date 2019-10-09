14-yr-old minor girl delivers baby in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Nizamabad: A minor girl, aged 14 year, gave birth to a female baby at Bodhan area hospital on Tuesday night. The officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department registered a complaint with the Bodhan police against an auto driver who reportedly deceived the minor girl. They handed over the infant to the Shishu Gruha and sent mother to the Swadhar home.

The incident came to light when the baby was reportedly put up for sale. Learning about this, ICDS officials rushed in and took action.

ICDS official Lalitha Kumari, Aadarsha Voluntary organisation founder Padma Singh visited the Bodhan area hospital and after inquiring and know the situation and registered the case against auto driver Fayaz, who deceived minor girl.

