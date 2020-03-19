140 establishments seized for violating govt fiat in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has sealed 140 establishments which were found violating government orders to shut their operations till March 21 as a means to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Till date, 230 notices were served to shopping malls, supermarkets and other establishments to initiate measures like thermal screening and sanitation works on hourly basis to curtail the virus.

Despite government orders, a few gymnasiums, coaching centres, fitness studios were found to be operating from the wee hours till 10 am. The EVDM constituted special teams to monitor such operations and sealed 28 of them on Thursday for violating the government orders, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

Meanwhile, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are being trained on spraying disinfectants at public places and about 300 personnel are being deployed to take up the exercise since Thursday evening, he said.

