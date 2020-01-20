1,400 candidates run for office in erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Adilabad: Extensive campaigning by candidates for municipal polls came to end on Monday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of elections to 11 municipalities including four newly-created ones and over 300 wards in erstwhile Adilabad district on January 22.

Erstwhile Adilabad district has 12 municipalities – Adilabad, Mancherial, Naspur, Luxettipet, Kyathanpalli, Bellampalli, Kaghaznagar, Nirmal, Khanapur, Bhainsa and Mandamarri. Except for Mandamarri, all of the civic bodies are poll-bound. Elections for Mandamarri municipality are on hold as it is classified as a tribal agency town. Khanapur, Kyathanpalli, Naspur and Chennur were upgraded as municipalities in 2018.

All arrangements are in place to hold the elections and identification of polling staffers and training for them has already been carried out. Returning, presiding, zonal and route officers have been allotted to all the municipalities and the ballot boxes were shifted to polling stations across the district. Transportation facility by TSRTC has been arranged for shifting the staff to their respective stations.

According to authorities, 1,412 candidates are in the poll fray from 309 wards belonging to 11 municipalities of composite Adilabad district. As many as 4.23 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise. Adilabad has the largest electorate with 1.27 lakh voters while Khanapur accounted for the lowest electors by 15,604. A total of 847 polling stations were created in these civic bodies.

Meanwhile, police authorities have made fool-proof security arrangements in all the civic bodies. They installed CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations including web-casting of polling process. Geo-tagging of all the stations to prevent track polling and status of stations has also been done. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations in the district.

Liquor outlets, bars and toddy shops have been remained closed from Monday 5 pm to Wednesday. Orders were issued to this effect on Monday. Special focus is laid on Bhainsa town which witnessed communal tensions on January 12 midnight and 13. Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and many platoons of Telangana State Special Police and scores of policemen were deployed for bringing the situation into control. They continue to keep patrolling in the town until polls are held.

Leaders opt social media campaign in Adilabad

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed an unprecedented level of political activity for the last 12 days, as campaigning to municipal elections came to an end on Monday. Candidates used different methods to draw the attention of electors and leaders of various political parties participated in the campaign. However, TRS party is likely to secure a majority of chairpersons out of 11 municipalities that will go to polls on January 22, sources said.

Elections to urban local bodies always remain special in the backward Adilabad district. Political parties used innovative ways to reach the voters, they relied on social media platforms to reach out electors, besides conventional rallies, door-to-door campaigns and public meetings.

Unlike in the past, the polls in the district were marred by controversies. This time, Bhainsa communal clashes grabbed attention of the nation. Internet services were halted for five days from January 13 to 17 in the wake of the tensions. Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and many platoons of Telangana State Special Police and scores of policemen were deployed to bring the situation under control. They continue to patrol until polls are held.

Barring the Bhainsa clashes, no major violent incident reported during the campaigning, which ended on Monday. Candidates belonging to ruling TRS, Congress, BJP, MIM and other parties carried out extensive campaigning from 5 am to 11 pm every day. They assured to address civic problems and to develop respective wards if voted to power.

