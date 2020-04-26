14,000 vehicles seized during lockdown: Cyberabad CP Sajjanar

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said 14,000 vehicles were seized so far during the lockdown in Cyberabad and that they were acting tough against violators.

“Only vehicles with valid permission are being allowed to move on the roads,” the Commissioner said, requesting people not to come on the roads without valid reason and that cases would be registered against violators.

The Commissioner said that there were 36 containment zones in Cyberabad and that effective measures were being taken to prevent any violations in containment zones.

