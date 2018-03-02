Osmania University cracks whip on illegal occupants

By | Published: 12:35 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) administration has finally cracked the whip on illegal occupants in teaching and non-teaching staff quarters on the campus.The university administration has evicted more than 60 families belonging to auto-drivers, daily wage labourers, fruit and vegetable vendors and contract employees, who were illegally occupying the teaching and non-teaching quarters.

There are 158 teaching staff quarters and 246 non-teaching staff quarters on the campus. Of these, the teaching quarters have 53 legal occupants, while the non-teaching quarters have 152. There are seven luxurious quarters for professors, each spread over nearly one acre, and are having just three legal occupants. The rest were illegal and have been evicted. Similarly, of the 100 lecturer quarters on the campus, 40 were locked by the administration as there were no takers and the remaining houses were occupied by outsiders.“There are 50 flat type quarters and 20 of them are illegally occupied.

Interestingly, we came to know that contract employees who are not eligible for a house are enjoying luxurious facilities in the quarters. Teaching staff do not prefer to stay in the quarters as house rental allowance is very high. So far, 60 families have been evicted and soon the entire quarters will be reclaimed,” an official said. During raids by the university officials, it was found that though the administration had cut supply of power and water to quarters, the occupants were drawing the same illegally.

This apart, what stunned officials was that some retired non-teaching employees, who were supposed to vacate the quarter upon superannuation, had rented out their houses. “We have come to know that some retired non-teaching employees have been renting out their houses for Rs 5,000 per month,” an official said. The university also found that some teaching and non-teaching staff were hand in glove with outsiders and allowing them to stay in the quarters. “More than 100 quarters belonging to the non-teaching staff have illegal tenants and they were supported by university employees.

The university has been persuading them to vacate,” the official said. The university has decided to take legal action against illegal occupants if they fail to vacate.