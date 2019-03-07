15 children fall ill after vaccination in Nampally health centre

By | Published: 12:22 pm

Hyderabad: Around fifteen children had fallen ill after administration of a vaccination at a Urban Health Centre in Nampally on Thursday. The condition of three of the children is stated to be critical.

According to reports, several parents had lined up at the health centre managed by the government on Thursday to get their children vaccinated.

Soon after taking the vaccination the children developed health complications following which the doctors rushed them to Niloufer Hospital in Nampally for treatment.

As a precautionary measure the police beefed up security in front of the Niloufer Hospital.