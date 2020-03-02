15 children rescued from bangle making unit in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Fifteen children were rescued following a raid by the police and Child Welfare Department officials from a bangle making unit in Chatrinaka of Monday. According to the police, on a tip off, the team raided a house in Raghavendranagar in Chatrinaka police station area where minor children from Bihar were employed in bangle making unit. The employers had brought the children for work and housed them in a small room.

The rescued children were shifted to a rescue home by the police.

