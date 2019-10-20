15-day Action Plan kicked-off in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty on Sunday said that owners of open spaces where weeds have grown due to their negligence would be served notices and if they didn’t respond to the notice, municipality would clear the area and take ownership of such lands under the municipality limits.

After kicking-off the 15-day Action Plan in Wanaparthy municipality’s limits in 5th ward along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, she said the town-dwellers that cleaning drainage lines, putting bleaching powder coating on dirty areas, flogging to address mosquito problem, closing abandoned open wells, giving 5 fruit-bearing saplings to each house in municipality’s limits and several other works would be taken-up as part of the 15 day action plan.

She urged the people to collectively clean their ward once a week and to involve children in those activities so that good results could be achieved. Regarding loose power-lines and bent poles, she said that those issues would be resolved in three months and said that street lights would be installed within 15 days in the ward.

She also warned shopkeepers not to dump their garbage in front of their shops and asked the people to stop using single-use plastic items like covers and so on.

Niranjan Reddy, who accompanied her, brought to her notice that there was a need to lay a side drainage line near Nalla Cheruvu in the town, so that sewage entering the irrigation tank could be prevented. The people in 5th ward also requested Reddy to see that water could be filled in Eedhula Cheruvu, so that their crops could be irrigated. To this, Niranjan Reddy assured the people that by next monsoons the work would be completed.

Niranjan Reddy also urged the owners of tractors in various municipalities and villages to contribute to the sanitation and cleanliness initiative of the State government by giving their tractors for one day a month to help in various cleanliness activities.

He said that the State government had started 15-day Action Plan in municipalities across the State, after it had received great response for 30 day Action Plan in villages which concluded recently.

Earlier during the day, Minister Niranjan Reddy distributed CMRF cheques to those in need and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries.

