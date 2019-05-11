16, including 14 from Gadwal, killed in Kurnool mishap

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 7:48 pm 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: At least 16 people feared dead in a ghastly road mishap near Veldurthi in Kurnool district when a private Volvo bus and Toofan van collided head-on at Veldurthi junction. A motorcycle rider also said to have died in the mishap, while several others suffered injuries and the condition of at least two persons is said to be critical.

Most of the deceased were residents of Ramapuram village in Shantinagar mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

According to preliminary information from eyewitnesses, the private bus was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. When the bus reached Veldurthi junction, a motorcycle from Done going towards Veldurthi came in front of the vehicle. In a bid to avoid colliding the two-wheeler, the bus driver steered the vehicle towards right side only to collide with the four-wheeler moving from Done to Kurnool.

With the four-wheeler crashing deep into the bus, about 16 persons including motorcycle rider died on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kurnool Government Hospital.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the death of passengers from Jogulamba Gadwal district in the tragic road accident and conveyed his condolences to the members of bereaved families. He instructed the district collector of Jogulamba Gadwal to provide better treatment to the injured who are admitted in Kurnool Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.