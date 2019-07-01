15 government school to be modernised in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Nagarkurnool: MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on Monday instructed officials of the Department of Education to select one primary school, one upper primary school and one high school from five mandals of his constituency so that he could take steps to modernise them and provide facilities on a par with corporate schools.

Reviewing the education sector, he said in the first year, he would ensure 15 schools were modernised and later 75 more government schools would be modernised. Some of the modernisation steps include construction of compound walls, toilets, digital classrooms, and providing sports equipment. He said works would start in the next 15 days if estimates were submitted to him.

He also promised to construct a new building for ZPHS Tadur with a cost of Rs 1 crore. The foundation stone would be laid within a month. According to him, Managing Director of Megha Group Krishna Reddy had volunteered to donate Rs 63 lakh for the construction of the building for Kummera ZPHS.

He said that he would gift either a laptop or Rs 51,000 to students, who had secured 10/10 GPA in last academic year’s SSC examinations through MGR Trust. In addition, all government schools in the five mandals across his constituency would be provided spoken English material.

District Education Officer Govindarajulu has been given the responsibility of selecting the schools from the five mandals.

