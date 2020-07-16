15 IAS officers transferred in Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary for Health A Santi Kumari has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary for Forests, while another senior IAS officer Adhar Sinha has been appointed as the Director General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI). Both the senior bureaucrats were appointed relieving Principal Secretary for Irrigation from Full Additional Charge (FAC) of these posts. However, he will continue to hold FAC of the post of Secretary for Environment, Science and Technology until further orders.

In a major reshuffle on Wednesday night, the State government transferred 15 IAS officers including four District Collectors.

Accordingly, senior IAS officer I Rani Kumudini has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary for Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, relieving Ahmad Nadeem from FAC.

Telangana Bhavan Officer on Special Duty Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has been posted as Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare. Jyoti Buddha Prakash who underwent long term training programme and reported for duty, has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana State.

Additional Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development L Sharman has been transferred and posted as District Collector of Nagarkurnool, relieving Sk Yasmeen Basha from FAC. Adilabad District Collector A Sridevasena is posted as Director of School Education relieving Chitra Ramachandran from FAC. V Karuna has been posted as Commissioner for Public Health and Family Welfare. She will replace Yogita Rana who has been appointed as Commissioner of SC Development, relieving Rahul Bojja. He will continue as Secretary for SC Development, while T Vijaya Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary for SC Development.

KS Sreenivasa Raju will take over as Secretary for Tourism and Culture, relieving M Raghunandan Rao from FAC. Peddapalli District Collector Sikta Patnaik has been transferred and posted as Adilabad District Collector, while Mancherial District Collector Bharati Hollikeri will replace her. E Sridhar will be the new Special Secretary for Tribal Welfare.

