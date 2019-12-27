15 injured in different road mishaps in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Nizamabad: At least 15 persons were injured in three different road accidents in Nizamabad district in last 24 hours.

On Thursday early morning, a Maharashtra RTC bus turned turtle near Saloor, inuring nine passengers. The bus was on its way to Nanded from Hyderabad.

In the second incident, a truck and mini-truck collided at Sampally on NH-44, in which four persons were grievously injured. They were taken to Nizamabad Government General Hospital.

In third accident, a car turned turtle in the afternoon on NH-44 at Indalwai. The car, with registration number TS 16 EQ 3906, was headed to Hyderabad from Nizamabad. Two persons were injured in this incident.

