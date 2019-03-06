15 killed in road accidents across Telangana

By | Published: 12:45 am

Nalgonda/Khammam/Nagarkurnool: It was tragic Wednesday in Telangana as at least 15 persons lost their lives in accidents, eight of them in a horrific head-on collision between a TSRTC bus and a van at Chennaram stage of Kondamallepally mandal in Nalgonda. Erstwhile Khammam district reported four deaths in accidents while three farm labourers were crushed to death in a freak accident in Nagarkurnool.

In the Chennaram mishap, a Tata Ace van collided head-on with an oncoming TSRTC bus after the van driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre bust. Seven persons died on the spot while the eighth victim died while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. The accident took place around 1.45 pm. The deceased were identified as Nelam Venkateshwaralu (55) of Chinthapally Mandal, Baikani Govardhan (27) of Mallareddypalli, Akula Srinath (22), a resident of Hyderabad, Peddipally Ramulamma (45), a native of Nelvalapally village of Chinthapally Mandal, Eddeti Narayana Rao (54) of Pebberu village in Mahabubnagar district and an employee of Irrigation department, the driver of the van Katampaka Mahesh (32), a native of Chandur. Two other victims are yet to be identified.

There were 16 persons travelling in the van at the time of the accident, and another 10 persons, passengers from both the van and the bus, were also injured in the accident. According to Kondamallepally police, the van moving towards Kondamallepally from Mall village rammed the TSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction. Kondamallepally police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Area hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also shifted to Devarakonda area hospital for postmortem.

Expressing grief, Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the officials to take measures to extend better medical services to the injured. In a hit and run case, an 80-year-old pensioner, Pagidipalli Papaiah, was mowed down by a speeding coal tipper at Subhash Nagar at Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He was returning home after collecting his old age pension.

A 60-year-old man died after he was stung by a swarm of honeybees at Regalla village on the outskirts of Kothagudem town. The deceased was identified as Peddabomma Rajaiah. In Khammam, a 23-year-old youth who went missing in Munneru stream on Monday night was found dead on Wednesday. In another incident at bandipadu of Kamepally Mandal, Bhanoth Venkateshwarlu, a middle-aged man of Madraspalli was found dead at Buggavagu stream after he accidentally fell into it from the motorbike he was riding.

At Nallavelli village in Nagarkurnool mandal, three farm labourers died after coming under a groundnut crusher on Wednesday. The machine was mounted on a tractor trolley and the labourers were sitting on the trolley. When the tractor reached KLI canal, the weight of the crusher machine worked against the balance of the tractor, overturning the trolley and the crusher. The labourers got crushed under the heavy groundnut crusher machine and the tractor trolley.

CM conveys condolences

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over Wednesday’s road accident in Nalgonda district. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of bereaved families and instructed officials to ensure availability of proper treatment to the injured at hospitals.