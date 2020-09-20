15 Maoists sympathisers detained in Asifabad

They are suspected of helping the Maoist party according to entries in the diaries recovered from the spot of Kadamba encounter

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As many as 15 sympathisers of the banned Maoists party and hailing from different parts of the district were interrogated by the police on Sunday. They are suspected of helping the Maoist party according to entries in the diaries recovered from the spot of Kadamba encounter.

The sympathisers, hailing from Utnoor, Sirpur (U), Tiryani and Asifabad mandals, have been detained. They were being grilled by the policemen.

They were questioned as to know, how they were helping the Maoists.

