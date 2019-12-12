15-month rigorous imprisonment for habitual burglar

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar sentenced an automobile thief for 15 months rigorous imprisonment here on Thursday. He committed as many as 35 offences, the police said.

The convicted, G Mahesh alias Nagaraju alias Naga from Suryapet district, had committed 20 offences from 2012 to 2017 in Saroornagar and Chaitanyapuri. He was arrested by police several times and also convicted by courts. But still, the incorrigible offender continued with the thefts. In 2018, he committed 15 house burglaries and automobile thefts in Chaitanyapuri, Suryapet and Kattangur.

The Chaitanyapuri police arrested Mahesh in September and remanded him in judicial custody at the Central Prison in Cherlapally. He was further detained under the Preventive Detention Act by the Rachakonda Police.

Subsequently, the police filed a chargesheet in the court and the trial began. The court found Mahesh guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment.

