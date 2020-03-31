15 more coronavirus positive cases surface in Telangana

By | Published: 8:28 pm 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 15 more persons, including those who returned from the religious meeting in New Delhi, and their close contacts, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, health officials here said on Tuesday.

At present, there are nearly 77 coronavirus positive active cases admitted to various government facilities and undergoing treatment. According to health wing, all of the admitted patients are stable and recovering.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .