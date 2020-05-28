15 new COVID-19 cases in Assam takes state tally to 798

By | Published: 2:27 pm

Dispur: Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported in Assam this morning, taking the overall tally to 798, informed State Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Among the new cases, 11 are from Kamrup (metro), three from Dibrugarh and one from Lakhimpur. Dr. Nava Jyoti Gogoi, Joint Director of Health, Dibrugarh also commented on the surge in cases and said, “the three men who have been found to be infected with COVID-19 in Dibrugarh has been put under quarantine facility at Kusum Hotel and Jirani Lodge.

“The state administration is putting outsiders into a quarantine facility in hotels of the state which is helping to us to halt the spread of the virus in the state,” Gogoi added.

According to the state health department, out of the total COVID-19 cases in Assam, there are currently 704 active cases. Also, 87 have recovered and three have migrated and four have died due to the coronavirus.