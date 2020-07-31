15 statues damaged, Hyderabadi sculptor seeks govt help

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: A property dispute has turned ugly, trapping an innocent sculptor and his statues in between at Kismatpura here.

The sculptor A Kumara Swamy is now seeking help from the government and the police after statues and artefacts from his workshop ended up on the road at the APPA junction next to the ORR on Wednesday afternoon.

Hailing from Godavarikani, Kumaraswamy had set up his workshop on a leased out 600 square yards plot from Manne Praveen Kumar two years ago.

On Wednesday, things suddenly took an ugly twist with a property dispute between the landowner and a few others over the title of the plot ending up in some people forcibly taking away and dumping around 15 statues from the workshop near the ORR. Many of the statues were damaged in the process, Kumara Swamy said.

Three of these statues were to be installed at different junctions in Mahabubnagar, Siddipet and Sircilla, he said. “If they had informed me or served a notice, I would have vacated the premises. I am just a tenant and have been paying the rent regularly,” Kumara Swamy said.

“As a sculptor and an artist, it pains me a lot to witness my works being damaged for no fault of my mine. A police complaint has been lodged and I hope the State government and the police help me,” he said.

