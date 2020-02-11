15 students fall sick after taking deworming tablets in Peddapalli

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Peddapalli: At least 15 students of Amarnagar government school in the town fell sick after they were administered deworming tablets on Tuesday.

The students started vomiting after taking the tablets. The school authorities shifted the students to Peddapalli hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Local MLA D Manohar Reddy visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students. He instructed the doctors to provide proper treatment to the children.

Hospital superintendent Vasudeva Reddy, Dr Srinidhi and others were present.

