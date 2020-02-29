15 women entrepreneurs felicitated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: In the run up to World Women’s Day, IDSA, an autonomous and self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India, and ALEAP (Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India), got together to recognise the efforts of 15 ‘Powerful Women’ from different walks of life including Direct Selling Women Leaders.

Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy presented the awards at a function attended by Principal Secretary (Revenue), M Jagadeeshwar, Secretary (Finance), TK Sreedevi, IDSA chairperson, Rini Sanyal, Rajat Banerji, vice chairman, and ALEAP founder, Ramadevi. The Minister said multi-tasking and entrepreneurial skills come naturally to women. Jagadeeshwar urged the women entrepreneurs to extend family like environment to society.

The direct marketing professionals shared their experiences in work at the programme that aimed at motivating women to fully leverage their potential and inspire them to be part of a powerful catalyst for socio-economic change, a press release said.

