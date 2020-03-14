15 years of exploits on screen

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Fifteen years on silver screen and her great run at the box office wouldn’t have been so endearing without her exploits on-screen. Be it the naive character Saroja in Vedam, the obese girl Sweety in Size Zero, Jejamma in Arundhati, warrior queen Rudrama Devi and then the deglamorous role of Devasena in Baahubali franchise — all have redefined Anushka Shetty’s career in full circle.

Despite the fact female stars have a shorter screen life, Anushka walked consciously into the bright lights of showbiz without calculating the trade logic. Excerpts from an exclusive interview:

15 years in Telugu cinema and going strong. Has the journey satisfied you?

Yes, 15 years has been a long journey. Acting, dancing, makeup — everything was new to me when I was first taken aboard for Puri Jagannath directorial Super. I was like ‘what am I doing here?’ Later I thought there was something to learn. ‘Let me learn’, I said to myself and switched on the learning mode. It’s a journey of learning, meeting people, success and stardom. But the change has been constant. From knowing nothing to now a female star — the opportunities that have come to me opened up female-centric market for me.

Don’t you think commercial cinema is taken over by new-age, concept-based stories? What genre draws your attention?

I don’t think the era of commercial cinema and romcoms have gone. There is nothing like “it’s over”. Everything is evolving, that is how I perceive and observe things. As much as I like concept-based films and woman-centric films, I like commercial cinema too. I am not a particular action genre person, I don’t watch horror flicks.

You played Saroja, a naive sex-worker, in Vedam. Was there a fear that such roles could dent your movie prospects in future, back then?

Yeah, a lot many have asked me why I had to accept such a role when my career was just taking off 10 years ago. I played a sexworker, the profession which is a part of our society. Why would anyone drop such a role? At the end of our conversation, I still remember director Krish asked me whether I am okay with the role or not. I was so deeply involved in the story that I wasn’t thinking that the role would shape my career in the future. I think any female aspiring actor would like to do substantial roles like this one. I don’t think female actors are only interested in glamorous roles, make money for the day and skip off.

Hooking you up with Prabhas, then to a cricketer and now with a director? Does such news hurt you?

I don’t really read news. I hear from my people that such a rumour is floating. Why will I hide if I am engaged to someone? Why wouldn’t I show to people my man with whom I am sharing life? No one keeps marriage a secret. I have known Prabhas for 10 years. If the rumour was true, we would have been married by now. And director Prakash Kovelamudi is a good friend to me. It’s absolutely untrue that we are getting married. I don’t comment much on such things because it is not in good taste.

Would you like to do films in Bollywood?

I would like to do cinema in all languages if possible. I want to tell as many stories as I can and get closer to people. I don’t mind doing French or Bengali or Hindi films. The more different languages you do, the different sets of audiences you amass.

Apart from films and yoga, what excites you in your free time?

I read non-fiction — philosophical, spiritual and books related to human body and mind.

