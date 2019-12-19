150 doctors attend CME workshop in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Nearly 150 doctors and related healthcare practitioners attended a Continuing Medical Education (CME) workshop on ‘Clinical Research and Research Methodologies’ conducted by SLG Hospitals, Nizampet. It was inaugurated by SLG Hospitals Chairman Dandu Shivarama Raju and CEO, Dr Rampapa Rao. With new and emerging technologies entering the medical and healthcare spectrum, clinical research has gained enhanced prominence and the workshop sought to help educate doctors on understanding innovations in their area of operations, according to a press release.

“It was structured in a practical and experimental process aimed at encouraging collaborative learning. The workshop was aimed to enhance research skills among the doctors and help improve the quality of problem/ailment assessment. Topics like setting up a research protocol, sample collection, statistics, trails, funding, and role of ethical committee were covered,” said orthopedic surgeon, Dr V Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was also organising secretary for the CME.

