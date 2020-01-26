150 school children taken ill after breakfast in Narayanpet

By | Published: 1:17 pm

Narayanpet: Around 150 children studying in a government school in Karne village of Makthal mandal were taken ill after having their breakfast at school on Sunday morning.

The children started vomitting and suffered from diarrhoea after eating the breakfast. All the children have been admitted to hospital. The condition of more than 50 children was known to be serious.

More details are awaited.

