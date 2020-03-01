1,500 techies join Cancer Run organised in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: To raise funds for cancer research and create awareness on cancer among IT employees, Q City Hyderabad organised Cancer Run-2020. More than 1,500 employees working at Q CIty IT Park took part in the run which began from Q City IT Park, Financial District till ISB Road and returned back.

Dr Preethi Reddy, Director, Malla Reddy Health City, flagged off the Run which also had an awareness session by top oncologists from Malla Reddy Cancer Institute highlighting the benefits of early cancer screening, maintaining health and fitness, treatments available for cancer, etc. Harry Cregan from Q City said “the Q-City Team is incredibly proud of everyone participating in the event and to stand behind such a wonderful cause”.

