15,000 clay Ganesh idols to distributed in Suryapet

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Suryapet: District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Monday said that 15,000 clay Ganesh idols would be distributed to the people free of cost to discourage use of Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols.

Inaugurating the clay Ganesh idols stall set up by BC Welfare department on the premises of the District Collectorate near Durajpally, Amoy Kumar urged people to install clay Ganesh idols for Ganesh Chathruthi festival for protection of environment. The Plaster of Paris idols cause pollution of water bodies since they are submerged in them after the nine-day festival. Hence, there was a need to discourage use of Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols which are painted with chemical colors, he said.

He said that it was decided to distribute 15,000 clay Ganesh idols to the people free of cost. Rs 10 lakh have been District Collector’s special fund for the purpose. He said that five, four and one feet height clay Ganesh idols would be distributed to the people free of cost. The task was entrusted to BC Welfare department, he added.

He has also asked the elected representatives and voluntary organization to contribute their mite in creating awareness in the public on usage of clay Ganesh idols for protection of environment.

No use of plastic glasses by employees in collectorate

He said that clay glasses and tea cups were distributed to all sections in the district collectorate and the employees must use them from today onwards. The employees should stand as inspiration to the people in avoiding plastic glasses.

Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy, District Revenue Officer Chandraiah, District BC Welfare Officer Jytothy and District Rural Development Officer Kiran Kumar were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter