15,237 Covid beds vacant in Telangana govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana has 15,237 vacant beds available across all government hospitals as on Monday, with bed occupancy being 10 per cent.

Gandhi Hospital, which has been identified only to admit serious Covid-19 cases, has 1,013 vacant beds. Overall, the State-run hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds while 3,537 are that of oxygen and 1,616 of ICU.

