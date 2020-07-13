15,367 Covid beds vacant in Telangana govt hospitals

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The State health officials on Sunday said that 15,367 vacant Covid beds were available across all the government hospitals in the State.

The Gandhi Hospital, which has been identified to only admit serious Covid-19 cases, has 1092 vacant beds.

Overall, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolations beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds and 1,616 are ICU beds.

