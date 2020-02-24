157 pc rise in farm operations in Telangana during rabi

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: What were once, not long ago, parched and cracked lands in Telangana have now turned into lush green fields, thanks to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The construction of KLIS coupled with the revival and rejuvenation scheme of Sri Ram Sagar Project has resulted in the extent of land under cultivation in the State in the current Yasangi or rabi season zooming by a whopping 157 per cent, when compared to land under cultivation during the corresponding period last year.

The good news doesn’t stop here. The cumulative water storage in all major reservoirs increased from 312.33 tmc on February 19 last year to 566.13 tmc on the same day this year. This includes the State’s share in projects like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. The sharp jump in storage again is due to the completion of KLIS in a record time of three years besides the good spells of rain last monsoon.

As against the normal crop area of about 31.58 lakh acres, farm operations are in full swing in about 41.71 lakh acres across the State. Paddy cultivation in Yasangi season hit a new high at about 27.98 lakh acres, against the season’s normal crop area of 16.88 lakh acres, recording a whopping 166 per cent increase.

Last year, paddy was cultivated only in about 15.41 lakh acres. Maize is at second position with 4.60 lakh acres under cultivation this year, against the season’s normal crop area of 2.27 lakh acres.

Comfortable water storage

In the case of cumulative water storage, water available in reservoirs like Almatti and Narayanpur located in upper-riparian States is also considered by the State government since it can be used for its needs in case of emergency. Among projects directly linked to KLIS on Godavari River, the cumulative water storage was 105.32 tmc on February 19 this year, against 42.85 tmc on the corresponding day last year.

“Despite delay in commencement of farm operations for Yasangi due to delay in kharif operations and an extended rainy season, cultivation has increased by over one and half times when compared to last year. Due to availability of adequate water, paddy cultivation has increased considerably,” an official in the Agriculture Department told ‘Telangana Today’.

According to estimates of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the State is likely to record its highest production of agricultural crops since its formation, at 1.3 crore metric tonnes for the year 2019-20.

Thus, the State also registered the highest year-on-year growth in production, resulting in a rise of 42 per cent or 37 lakh metric tonnes over the previous year. While paddy production is estimated to have resulted in production of around 66 lakh metric tonnes of rice, cotton production continues to be the second most favourite crop in the State with production of 48 lakh metric tonnes this year.

During the ongoing Yasangi season, cultivation of other crops, including jowar, wheat, green gram, black gram, sesamum, chillis, onion and tobacco also witnessed multi-fold increase in terms of area. Foodgrains, including paddy, wheat, maize and pulses increased from 21.93 lakh acres during previous Yasangi season to 37.14 lakh acres for the current season, while oilseeds were cultivated in an area of 3.22 lakh acres this year, compared to about 2.92 lakh acres cultivated last year.

Nirmal and Khammam emerged as frontrunners among districts in terms of growth in cultivation area with the two districts recording more than 200 per cent growth, when compared to last year. In Nirmal, the cultivation area increased to 2.72 lakh acres during the current Yasangi season from 1.12 lakh acres in the previous Yasangi.

As against 96,215 acres under cultivation during Yasangi last year, Khammam has about 2.52 lakh acres under cultivation this season. At least 20 of 32 districts where agricultural operations have been taken up have surpassed their normal crop area during this season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter