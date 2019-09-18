16-day Dasara vacation for Telangana schools from Sept 28

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Hyderabad: All schools across Telangana will have a 16-day break for the Dasara festival starting from September 28.

The Directorate of School Education on Wednesday accorded permission for the Dasara vacation from September 28 to October 13. These vacation dates would be applicable for schools including government, all managements, aided and un-aided private schools.

After the vacation, the schools will reopen on Monday, October 14.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .